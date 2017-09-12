Wellsville asks residents to vote for tax levy to support police

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A half percent income tax levy will be on the November ballot for voters in Wellsville.

If the levy doesn’t pass, the police department may pull an entire shift of workers.

“We may have to go down to a certain turn, whatever turn I might deem, we might not be able to man that particular turn,” said Ed Wilson.

The department has nine full-time officers and one part-time officer.

The biggest issue is when an officer is sick or can’t make it in, the others have to pick up that shift on overtime pay.

Something it really can’t afford.

“The budget’s tight. We didn’t have a budget to go by within the last three or four years,” Wilson said.

Not having a set police budget wasn’t the only problem for Wellsville.

Village leaders say the issues date back to the previous administration, that left behind a $300,000 deficit.

“None of the accounts had been balanced, one of them particularly was opened 10 years ago and was never balanced,” fiscal officer Hoi Black said.

“It takes about $680,000 a year to run the village police department.

But right now, based on the 1970’s income tax they still collect, they’re only pulling in around $670,000.