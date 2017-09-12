WKBN holding panel discussion on heroin’s impact on families

"27 Investigates: Heroin Crisis, Impact on Families" will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

By Published:
Heroin Crisis, Impact on Families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -WKBN 27 First News will hold another panel discussion as part of our efforts to find solutions to combat the area’s opiate epidemic.

Panelists include:

  • LeeAnne Cornyn – Ohio Attorney General’s Office – Director of Children’s Initiatives
  • Sandra Stabile Harwood – Trumbull County Juvenile Judge
  • Patty Amendolea – Mahoning County Children Services Case Worker
  • Linda Spies – Runs “Solace of the Valley” and has family members in recovery
  • Chelsea Moran – A recovering mother who has been through Trumbull Dependency Court

The panel will discuss drug recovery, the effect on families and how people can succeed in their rehabilitation programs.

WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney will moderate the discussion.

A phone bank staffed by recovery experts will also be on hand to answer questions and offer help.

“27 Investigates: Heroin Crisis, Impact on Families” will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 on WKBN 27 First News and WKBN.com.

This is the third panel discussion that WKBN has held on the issue. See all of WKBN 27 First News’ stories on the epidemic in our “Heroin Crisis” section.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s