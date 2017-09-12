WKBN holding panel discussion on heroin’s impact on families

Related Coverage Local resources available for those struggling with drug abuse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -WKBN 27 First News will hold another panel discussion as part of our efforts to find solutions to combat the area’s opiate epidemic.

Panelists include:

LeeAnne Cornyn – Ohio Attorney General’s Office – Director of Children’s Initiatives

Sandra Stabile Harwood – Trumbull County Juvenile Judge

Patty Amendolea – Mahoning County Children Services Case Worker

Linda Spies – Runs “Solace of the Valley” and has family members in recovery

Chelsea Moran – A recovering mother who has been through Trumbull Dependency Court

The panel will discuss drug recovery, the effect on families and how people can succeed in their rehabilitation programs.

WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney will moderate the discussion.

A phone bank staffed by recovery experts will also be on hand to answer questions and offer help.

“27 Investigates: Heroin Crisis, Impact on Families” will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 on WKBN 27 First News and WKBN.com.

This is the third panel discussion that WKBN has held on the issue. See all of WKBN 27 First News’ stories on the epidemic in our “Heroin Crisis” section.