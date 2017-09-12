Youngstown crime activity: Suspect arrested on 33 driving suspensions

Related Coverage Youngstown crime activity: Man gets violent after bond revoked

Tuesday, Sept. 5

10:39 a.m. – E. Philadelphia Ave., burglary, a 43-year-old woman told police that someone broke into her residence she was subletting from a friend. When she returned home from work, the locks had been changed by the property owner. She was given a key by maintenance to retrieve her belongings. That is when she noticed $2,000 in cash and jewelry was missing.

11:24 a.m. – S. Dunlap Ave., vandalism, a 38-year-old woman told police that her neighbor slashed her tires, saying she has been in an ongoing dispute with her neighbor.

11:51 a.m. – Wesley Ave., assault, a 23-year-old woman told police that her ex-girlfriend came to her house and punched her in the head and face.

12:07 p.m. – Glacier Ave., Logan Greer, 21, and Laurie Webber, 47, were charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. According to a police report, officers investigating a case of menacing pulled their van over. Officers said they found a loaded gun and several rounds of ammunition in the van. Webber faces an additional charge of aggravated menacing.

12:40 p.m. – W. Chalmers Ave., theft, a 58-year-old woman said someone broke into her car and took $5 in change, gloves, and a Steelers watch. Police noted that the woman’s passenger side window was smashed.

2:21 p.m. – Market St., assault and criminal damaging, Karmarnixt Burt, 47, was charged with assault and criminal damaging. According to a police report, a 32-year-old woman told police she was assaulted by her aunt, later identified as Burt. The woman said she went to Burt’s house to pick up her child when Burt became angry for an unknown reason and hit her in the head and face, according to a police report. The woman said Burt also smashed her front windshield with her fists. Burt told police she became angry because her niece “called out of her name.”

5:18 p.m. – Logan Ave., Sheray Carter, 29, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Carter was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to have a prescription of Tramadol that was not in her name. Police said the prescription had been filled that day for 90 pills and that 30 of them were gone.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

12:03 p.m. – E. Indianola Ave., Eddie Pierce III, 25, was issued a citation for drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found marijuana in the car and heroin in Pierce’s pants.

2:30 p.m. – Oakhill Ave., John Ahern and Christopher Pritchard were issued citations for having an open container of alcohol. Ahern also faces an additional charge of drug possession. According to a police report, officers were conducting a spot check at Anthony’s on the River after complaints of people hanging out behind the vacant business. Police said they found litter, clothes hanging up, and tents. Ahern was one of five men found behind the building. Police found marijuana in his backpack and saw him drinking a can of Icehouse beer, the report stated. Police said Pritchard was also drinking a can of beer. Another man, Doug York, loitering in the area was taken to the Liberty Police Department on a probation violation. The other two men were given verbal warnings.

5:13 p.m. – W. LaClede Ave., Robert Saunders, 29, and Karim Stanford, 39, were issued citations for drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, a search of the residence and people in the house revealed two baggies of marijuana, $180 in cash, a handgun, and a digital scale inside the house.

Thursday, Sept. 7

2:59 a.m. – 1600 block of Jacobs Rd., burglary, a 25-year-old woman told police someone broke into her home and took jewelry totaling $3,500. The air conditioner was removed from the window and police said that’s how the person got into her house.

11:15 a.m. – E. Indianola Ave., Richard Lightner, 33, was issued a citation for having drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop. Lightner was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to have a Crown Royal bag in his pants containing a hypodermic needle, according to a police report.

1:02 p.m. – Alameda Ave., Jason Hymes, Sr., 44, was charged with drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant when they found marijuana and a grinder inside the house.

5:45 p.m. – Warren Ave., Frank Crone, 38, was issued a citation for having drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. According to a police report, police found a crack pipe on the driver’s side floor by Crone’s feet. Police also discovered that Crone had 33 open driving suspensions.

9:19 p.m. – 1300 block of Kensington Ave., theft, a man told police that a client who had lived at the 3/4 house for recovering addicts took a TV when he moved out. The TV is worth about $100, according to a police report.

Saturday, Sept. 9

7:38 p.m. – 2000 block of Wakefield Ave., Vishnu Denson, 35, was charged with aggravated menacing. According to a police report, a man told police after arguing with his girlfriend, she slashed his tires and pulled a gun on him, threatening to kill him. Police said they found two guns inside the house but they did not match the victim’s description of the gun he saw. Denson said she did not pull a gun on the victim and that the guns were his. Police noted that the victim’s tires were slashed and that they found a butcher knife in the living room.

Sunday, Sept. 10

12:26 p.m. – 100 block of Oneta Ave., Christopher Williams, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and unlawful restraint. According to a police report, a woman told officers Williams broke into her apartment, held her in a bedroom, and threatened her. She also told police he chased her to the basement of the apartment building and attempted to pull her down the steps by her feet. Police surrounded the apartment and Williams took off. They were able to find him near a wooded lot, where he was arrested.

1:46 p.m. – Kenmore Ave., John Walsh, 29, was charged with drug possession and driving without a valid license following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Walsh dropped a baggie of crack cocaine as he was getting out of the car.

2:48 p.m. – McGuffey Rd., felonious assault. According to a police report, a 26-year-old man said he was walking on the east side of Youngstown when he was attacked. The man said he had been at the Plazaview apartments drinking with his brother when he decided to walk to his father’s house. The victim said he was intoxicated and doesn’t remember exactly what street he was on when he was attacked. Police met with the victim at the hospital, where hospital staff said he had suffered a broken jaw. Police said the victim’s head and face were visibly swollen.

3:32 p.m. 3400 block of Canfield Rd., breaking and entering, someone broke into the Stone Fruit Coffee Company. According to a police report, a man was caught on surveillance video busting out the business’ drive-thru window, crawling inside, and stealing a cash box. The owner said the same suspect burglarized the store before.

4:27 p.m. – 2600 block of Mahoning Ave., breaking and entering. According to a police report, someone broke into DNM Auto and took a laptop computer and TV.

Monday, Sept. 11

2:23 p.m. – 2000 block of Market St., Iceleya Square, 30, was charged with child endangering and drug possession after police say she overdosed in the bathroom of a doctor’s office. According to a police report, staff found Square unresponsive in the bathroom. Paramedics administered naloxone to revive her. Police said they found a spoon with heroin residue on it and a lighter in the sink. Square was at the office with her children, who were turned over to Mahoning County Children Services.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

