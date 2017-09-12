Youngstown schools add new hires, fill math staff

For the last several years, some math classes at the YCSD high school haven't had permanent math teachers

Krish Mohip has been chosen as the new Youngstown City Schools CEO.
Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All of the math teaching positions in the Youngstown City Schools have been filled.

“This is the first year in recent memory that we’ve filled our math teacher slots this early and it can only mean a better start and a better school year for our children,” said Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

Those slots were filled before school started Sept. 5, with a handful of open math positions in the elementary schools.

The last of those vacancies were filled this week.

Mohip credited Cheryl McArthur, deputy chief of Human Resources, and the HR staff for filing positions so quickly.

Some Youngstown City School District high school math classes haven’t been taught by permanent math teachers for portions of the last several years.

