YSU faculty to vote on report addressing unresolved contract issues

Details of the report won't be released until both the faculty and Youngstown State University trustees vote on it

By Published: Updated:
Pete's Pride at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State faculty will be meeting next week to go over a fact-finder’s report released Tuesday night.

The report addresses the unresolved contract issues with the university.

The faculty will vote to either accept or reject the report. Voting will end on Wednesday, September 20.

Union spokesperson Linda Strom said they’re still hopeful in achieving “a contract that is fair and supports quality research, teaching, and engagement.”

Details of the report won’t be released until both the faculty and the university trustees vote on it.

The faculty have been working without a contract but did give authorization to issue a 10-day strike notice if the need arises.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s