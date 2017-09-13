27 Investigates: Drug trade behind bars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crimes involving drugs make up a large portion of incarcerations in local, state and federal lockups. Unfortunately, the access to drugs doesn’t stop with incarceration. Drugs are easily accessible behind bars, and it’s a growing problem.

WKBN 27 First News first met Kevin Smith two years when he was incarcerated at the Mahoning County Jail. Heroin had taken control of his life and he was facing a long prison sentence. Smith had hoped his time behind bars would be a chance for him to get clean and stay sober, but that is not the reality he found in prison.

Smith is now at the Noble Correctional Institution in Caldwell, Ohio. But even behind bars, he wasn’t able to stay off drugs. Correctional officers made more than 3,000 seizures of drugs and alcohol from Ohio prisons in 2015. People smuggle them through mail and during visits. In one case, someone flew drone loaded with drugs and cigarettes right into a prison yard. With that kind of prolific access, staying off drugs was a bigger challenge than Smith expected.

“Man, I will make it perfectly clear. I relapsed,” Smith said. “You are already in a volatile situation and then you make it worse by doing the one thing that you know is going to lead to nowhere but to a negative consequence.”

State investigators say there are probably more drugs they don’t find inside prisons. In fact, Smith said some men schemed about getting sent back to prison after their parole and getting rich off smuggling drugs inside.

Smith spent time in solitary confinement after he was caught under the influence of suboxone. It was there, he says, that he found the strength to finally live clean. He says he is turning his failure in prison into a story of hope for heroin addicts both in and out of jail.

WKBN 27 First News requested an interview with the Ohio State Department of Corrections to discuss the problem of drugs in state prisons but they did not respond to the request. Investigative reporter Amanda Smith takes a closer look at the problem tonight on First News beginning at 5 p.m.

WKBN 27 First News will hold another panel discussion as part of our efforts to find solutions to combat the area’s opiate epidemic. “27 Investigates: Heroin Crisis, Impact on Families” will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 on WKBN 27 First News and WKBN.com.

This is the third panel discussion that WKBN has held on the issue. See all of WKBN 27 First News’ stories on the epidemic in our “Heroin Crisis” section.