Anakin Sai Gammon Obituary

September 10, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published:
Anakin Sai Gammon, Sharon, Pennsylvania - obit

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Anakin Sai Gammon, 2, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Anakin was born on November 25, 2014 to David and Nickie (Runyan) Gammon in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Anakin touched so many lives in his short time with us. He brought joy to all who knew him, friends and family alike. He was also keeper to his brother, Peyton.

Anakin is survived by his loving parents, David and Nickie Gammon; siblings, Raymond Tatta, Trista Gammon, Jeremy Gammon and Peyton Gammon; grandparents, Thomas and Tammy Runyan and Patricia and Joseph Gammon, Sr.; also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Rose Porterfield; aunt, Deana Gammon and great-grandfather, Raymond Michael.

Anakin’s family welcomes all those who helped search for him and would like to extend they’re sincerest thank you to all the volunteers and first responders who worked to bring him home.

Friends may call Friday, September 15, 2017, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017, 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Sr. Pastor David Pearson, of West Side Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

