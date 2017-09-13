Boardman crime activity: Man says woman asked him to kill her husband

Friday, September 8

3:27 p.m. — 3000 block S Schenley Ave., Raylen Wallace, 31, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, endangering children, failure to appear in court and trafficking fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile. Marquasha Redding, 22, arrested and charged with charged with endangering children, permitting drug abuse, and possession of crack and a schedule IV drug. The two were arrested after a search of a Boardman apartment. Police said Wallace had a bag of fentanyl hidden behind his genitals and crack cocaine and pills were found in the apartment.

11 p.m. — 600 block of Boardman-Canfield Rd., a man told police that a woman approached him at Los Gallos restaurant and asked him to kill her husband, claiming her husband beat her. He told police that the woman told him she was “looking for the right kind of biker for the job.” The man said he went along with the woman, putting his bayonet on the table and telling her that he would stab the man in the head. She agreed, according to a police report. The man said he told the woman’s husband that she conspired to kill him and thought it should be reported to police as well. He said he believed the woman was serious. He described her as a woman in her 40s with bleach blonde hair, wearing “biker clothes” and having a prosthetic leg.

Saturday, September 9

2:48 p.m. — Hilton Avenue, Matthew Popa, 43, of Alliance, charged with possession of drugs. Police pulled over Popa, who they said was driving erratically. An officer reported finding several tightly-folded pieces of paper filled with brown powder inside a Marlboro cigarette box in the car. Popa admitted that the powder was heroin that he picked up in Alliance, according to a police report. Four bindles of heroin were found during a search, according to the report.

11:50 p.m. — 6000 block of Northlawn Ave., a man reported that someone was standing just past the wood line on his property and “meowing.” He chased the person but couldn’t catch the person. The man said the suspect has been known for looking into people’s windows, chasing animals and taking his clothes off in the past.

Sunday, September 10

11:45 p.m. – Abdul Ishmael-Aziz Matthews, 29, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI refusal and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said Matthews was involved in a crash with injuries and he left the area after the crash. He told police that a man tried to steal his car, and that’s why he crashed, according to a police report. Police said Matthews smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking three beers.

Monday, September 11

5:25 p.m. – 100 block of South Ave., Gerald Baker, 58, was charged with domestic violence after police said he backed his truck, which had a trailer attached to it, into a woman’s car intentionally.

8:20 a.m. — 5000 block of Sheridan Rd., Jermaine Beverly, 28, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Beverly was arrested as a result of an undercover investigation into heroin sales in Boardman.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

