Carole J. Bixler Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Carole J. Bixler, 76, of Champion, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born December 22, 1940 in Warren, the daughter of Charles and Bertha (Pyrke) Shreves.

Carole was of the Lutheran Faith and had worked as an operator for United Telephone for twenty years.

Surviving are three stepsons, David (Carol) of Solon, Bruce (Lori Calvert) of Champion and Scott (Erma) Bixler of Tampa, Florida; six stepgrandchildren, Mandy, Kristy, Rebecca, Rachel, Phillip and Stacey; three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Haley and Elise; two brothers, Robert of Florida and Richard Shreves of Henderson, Nevada and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, William E. Bixler, whom she married November 30, 1974 and who died May 19, 2014 and two brothers, William and James Shreves.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Her remains will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.