Local developer working on pain alternatives in dentistry

As WKBN 27 First News continues to be committed to helping find a solution to the opioid epidemic in the Valley, we are also shedding light on others who have the same goal

A local developer is working on news ways to treat pain in dentistry.

Joe Bleacher, president of Health Intrinsic Technology, is helping dentists find alternatives to opioids when dealing with painful oral procedures.

Right now, there is an oral paste that dentists can use to help patients who undergo full mouth extractions. In the past, a procedure like that could mean days or weeks of opioids to manage pain. Now, Bleacher’s product can relieve the pain without any of the harmful side effects.

“We are looking to drive an alternative so that professionals have something to turn to other than just opioids,” Bleacher said.

The paste goes right in the denture. Then, when the denture is worn, it numbs the area where the teeth were removed.

The paste is being tested in other ways as well to control pain.

WKBN 27 First News will hold another panel discussion as part of our efforts to find solutions to combat the area’s opiate epidemic. “27 Investigates: Heroin Crisis, Impact on Families” will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 on WKBN 27 First News and WKBN.com.

This is the third panel discussion that WKBN has held on the issue. See all of WKBN 27 First News’ stories on the epidemic in our “Heroin Crisis” section.

