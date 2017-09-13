Local developer working on pain alternatives in dentistry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As WKBN 27 First News continues to be committed to helping find a solution to the opioid epidemic in the Valley, we are also shedding light on others who have the same goal.

Joe Bleacher, president of Health Intrinsic Technology, is helping dentists find alternatives to opioids when dealing with painful oral procedures.

Right now, there is an oral paste that dentists can use to help patients who undergo full mouth extractions. In the past, a procedure like that could mean days or weeks of opioids to manage pain. Now, Bleacher’s product can relieve the pain without any of the harmful side effects.

“We are looking to drive an alternative so that professionals have something to turn to other than just opioids,” Bleacher said.

The paste goes right in the denture. Then, when the denture is worn, it numbs the area where the teeth were removed.

The paste is being tested in other ways as well to control pain.

