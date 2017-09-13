Diana Lynn (McIlvain) Loyd Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – In the early hours of Wednesday, September 13, 2017, Diana Lynn (McIlvain) Loyd, age 61, passed away in Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, with her daughter by her side.

Diana was born on May 17, 1956 in Newberg, Oregon, daughter to the late Patrick and Betty Lou (Stair) McIlvain.

Diana is survived by her children, Israel M. Loyd of East Palestine, Ohio and Many J. Loyd of Houston, Texas as well as other family members.

Arrangements handled by ​Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. ​Send online condolences to Diana’s family by visiting www.cremateohio.com​.