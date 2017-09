CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The former owner of the Canfield Dairy Queen is back in the Mahoning County Jail.

Trent Rapp, 50, was arrested for a parole violation at his Canfield home Wednesday afternoon.

WKBN 27 First News was told Rapp’s parole officer found child pornography on his computer.

In 2009, he was found guilty of having child pornography and selling marijuana to teenagers. Rapp was sent to prison in 2012 for five years for violating terms of his probation.