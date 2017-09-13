Former Lordstown coach accused of inappropriate contact with players

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former volleyball coach in Lordstown was in court Wednesday, accused of inappropriate contact with players.

Richard Knox pleaded to a bill of information to charges of gross sexual imposition, importuning and pandering obscenity.

Lordstown Schools’ Superintendent Terry Armstrong said the district was made aware of the investigation into Knox on May 5. He said Knox is no longer employed at the district, issuing the following statement:

The district made certain that the Ohio Department of Education Office of Professional Conduct, as this former coach had a pupil activity permit issued through the ODE, was contacted right away. The coach had been non-renewed with other coaches that are on annual basis at the April 2017 meeting of the Lordstown Board of Education and is no longer employed by the district. The board has also fully cooperated with the Lordstown Police Department on the investigation. During the pendency of the investigation we were not at liberty to disclose any information until either charges were brought or the matter closed. The Lordstown Local School District remains fully committed to the safety and security of our students and we have recently added addtional professional development training for all coaches and teaching staff concerning appropriate communication and boundaries with students and student athletes.

