Former Niles auditor charged with theft in office out on bond

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles’ former auditor was in a Trumbull County courtroom Wednesday, arraigned on charges named in an indictment released last month.

Charles Nader pleaded not guilty to the charges, including theft in office, tampering with records, unlawful interest in a public contract, representation by public official or employee, and falsification.

The indictment also names former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante. It lists 41 charges against him, including theft in office, bribery, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Nader was released on $25,000 bond.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove also granted an extension for pretrial motions to be filed in the case. Those are now due by Sept. 22.

