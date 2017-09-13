Frank Kosmowski Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Frank Kosmowski of Greenville passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, Wednesday, September 13, 2017. He was 88 years old.

He was born in Frances Mines, West Virginia on August 18, 1929 to John Kosmowski and Anna (Grabik) Kosmowski.

He was a graduate of Fredonia High School, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Frank was the founder of Mercer Woodworking and Kitchens, Inc. in Mercer, Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years he helped build beautiful cabinets for many area families. His wife, Victoria and son, Michael worked beside him for many of those years. Frank also worked at Steel Car and Greenville Lumber.

Frank was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

Frank married Victoria on May 16, 1953 and they remained an inseparable team throughout life. Frank was a devoted husband and a wonderful father and he will be missed so much.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and going to auctions with his wife Victoria.

Frank is survived by his son, Michael Kosmowski and his wife, Audra and their three children, Kathleen, Sean and Ryan of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Kelly Malan and her husband, Robert and their four children, Matthew, Elizabeth, Katherine and Margaret of Ann Arbor, Michigan; a sister, Sophie Micsky and many caring nieces and nephews along with their families.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria; his parents; two sisters, Marcella and Alice and two brothers, Stephen and John.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling Hours will be held Sunday, September 17, 2017, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 18, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Burial with committal will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

