Georgiana E. Bailey Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Georgiana E. Bailey, 74, died at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 18, 1943.
Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
