Geraldine “Gerry” L. (Johnson) Bennefield Obituary

September 13, 2017 Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Mrs. Geraldine “Gerry” L. (Johnson) Bennefield, 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

She was born on February 28, 1943.

Funeral arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.