Jane Leyde Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jane Leyde of Hermitage, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday afternoon, September 13, 2017. She was 94.

Mrs. Leyde was born on January 12, 1923 in Sharon, a daughter of Bernard H. and Ann (Madden) Garhart.

She was a 1941 alumna of Sharon High School and received her bachelor’s degree in sociology and american history from Seton Hill College, Greensburg, Pennsylvania. In 1976 at the age of 53, she earned her master’s degree in education from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Jane was a reading specialist teacher for grades one through twelve and taught in the West Middlesex, Brookfield and Sharon School Districts for 21 years, retiring in 1993. Following her retirement, she taught GED adult classes until the age of 83.

A devout Catholic, Jane was a founding member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she was a past president of its Ave Maria Society. She was ordained an Apostolate in the Order of Benedictine Nuns following the death of her husband.

Besides her church, Jane was very active in the community. A civil rights activist, she was involved with the Shenango Valley Urban League and the local chapter of the NAACP. She was a founding member of the Shenango Valley Initiative (SVI) and the Mercer County League of Women Voters, where she served as a past president. She was also a past president of the Sharon College Club and the Shenango Valley Christian Associates. Jane was very active in the Mercer County Democratic party and was a member of the Mercer County Bi-Centennial Commission in 1976. She was honored for her pioneering leadership and community service by the Lawrence Mercer ATHENA.

Her husband, Frank Edwin Leyde, Jr., whom she married on June 3, 1947, passed away on February 2, 1982.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Jane (Thomas) Dougherty, Ambridge, Pennsylvania and their children, Peter (Jennifer) Dougherty, Kevin (Megan) Dougherty and Katy (Lawrence) Ake and Deborah Anne (Walter) Revoal, Denver, Colorado and their children, Alex Revoal and Rebecca (Jason) Green; three sons, David Michael (Debra Clary) Leyde, Sharon and their children, David (Nikki) Leyde, Patrick (Britney) Leyde, Erin (Joseph) Hassan, Jeffrey (Tessa) Simmons and Alayna Simmons and Thomas Brian Leyde, State College, Pennsylvania and his children, Jessica Blasko, Brian Leyde and twins, Laura (Nicolas) Leyde and Karen Leyde and Christopher Joseph Leyde, also State College, Pennsylvania; 15 great-grandchildren, Logan (Caroline) Oberlin and Maddison Oberlin, John, Sarah and Hailey Ake, Ellington Green, Emily, Jenna and Maggie Leyde, Madison Morosky, Joseph and Samuel Hassan and Blaze, Reagan and Hadley Simmonsas well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Jane was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Frank E. Leyde III; a sister, Mary Alice Garhart, who died in infancy and two brothers, Bernard H. Garhart, Jr. and Thomas Madden Garhart, who died in WWII.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John XXIII Home and Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care for their exceptional care.

As suggested by the family, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Child Life Department, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15224.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 18 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, V.F., pastor and Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, as concelebrants.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.