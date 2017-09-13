Jean A. Modarelli Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jean A. Modarelli, 89, of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her residence.

Jean was born on May 19, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Secondo and Anna (Kuntz) Barbero.

Jean retired in 2005 from St. Elizabeth Hospital as a surgical nurse and had also worked for Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Liberty Township.

She was a member of St. Columba Cathedral Church in Youngstown.

Jean loved to shop for interior designs and always enjoyed remodeling her home.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Shirlee Rohrbaugh of Girard, Robert Rohrbaugh of Liberty Township and Wayne Rohrbaugh of Delray, Florida; ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Latiano and brothers, John Barbero, John Secondo Barbero and Steve Barbero.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Visitation will also be held on Sunday, September 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

Jean will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Jean will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

