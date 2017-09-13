John W. Clinton Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In the early hours of Wednesday, September 13, 2017, John W. Clinton, age 56, peacefully passed away at home.

He was born on October 2, 1960 in Youngstown, the son of Dolores (Masterantonio) and the late John D.Clinton.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Christine (Fiorenza) Clinton; children, John W. Clinton, Jr., Chere Clinton and Brad Clinton, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Guiliana “Gigi”, Brad and Hailie; mother, Dolores Clinton of Campbell, Ohio; siblings, William DeWitt (Charleen) Clinton of Campbell, Ohio, Casey of Kentucky and Nancy Hodges of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

John honorably served his country in the United States Army and later worked as a painter.

Burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

