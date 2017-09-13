Loretta M. Pappalardo Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Loretta M. Pappalardo, 80, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 13, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Loretta was born on April 9, 1937 in Summerville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Orval and Letha (Foster) Cogar.

She attended South High School and was a caretaker for the elderly for many years.

Loretta loved going to flea markets and garage sales and collected dolls and figurines.

She leaves her husband, Angelo T. Pappalardo, whom she married on June 23, 1961; her daughter, Susan Smith; a son, Joseph T. Pappalardo, both of Austintown and a grandson, David Smith.

There will be no calling hours or services per Loretta’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send online condolences to the Pappalardo family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

