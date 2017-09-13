Mary Ibele Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Mary Ibele, age 86, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her home.
She was born October 22, 1930.
Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
