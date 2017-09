POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker with Poland Township’s Road Department is facing a theft charge.

Raymond Beatty is accused of taking township property without permission.

According to a police report, a complaint was made to township trustees that Beatty had taken grindings from local road projects and had them delivered to his house. The alleged theft was reported on August 3.

He is expected to appear in Struthers Municipal Court on the charge next Friday.