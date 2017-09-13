Police: Abandoned animals found in Hubbard house

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a vacant house in Hubbard on Wednesday afternoon where they found several abandoned animals.

Neighbors living near 67 Clingan Street have been complaining about a rat problem. Officers went to the house where they reported finding seven cats, a rabbit and a turtle left inside.

Police said it appeared as if someone had been feeding the animals, although they weren’t getting enough food.

On August 16, three children and seven cats were removed from the home. No one has been living there since.

The house has been deemed unlivable because of the rats and a flea problem.

The Animal Welfare League took the rabbit and turtle, and a neighbor is temporarily caring for the cats.