Police arrest 2, looking for 1 accused in burglary of Pulaski store

Police said the three suspects broke into Cox Corner Market in Pulaski and stole a small safe containing almost $7,000

Pennsylvania State Police

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have charged three people from New Castle with the June robbery of a Pulaski business.

Police arrested 47-year-old Shawn Marshall and 58-year-old Robin Delany. They are still looking for the third suspect, 36-year-old Dean Perkins.

The three are accused of breaking into Cox Corner Market and stealing a small safe containing almost $7,000.

PSP said they broke the glass on the front door to get inside the store.

Marshall is also charged with the July burglary of the North Memorial Animal Hospital in New Wilmington. In that case, police said he took about $100 cash.

