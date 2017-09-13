Police diversity training closer to becoming reality for Ohio chiefs

Senate Bill 37 creates a 40-hour class for new chiefs to be held twice a year at the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy

Jason Aubry, Statehouse reporter By Published: Updated:
youngstown police generic

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Racial tension has affected relationships between some police departments and the communities they serve.

Diversity training has often been a solution some have put forward to assuage these tensions.

A bill that could soon become law makes that training mandatory for newly-hired police chiefs.

Senate Bill 37 creates a 40-hour class for new chiefs to be held twice a year at the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy.

The state attorney general’s office will pay for chiefs to attend the course. It will be up to their jurisdictions to take care of their travel, lodging, and food costs.

Current police chiefs say the culture of their departments is often a reflection of themselves and it is important they are prepared.

“Anytime you can increase the professionalism on the policing leaders, it’s a win for Ohio,” said Joel Herzog, the police chief in Westchester.

He is familiar with the struggles smaller communities have in finding and keeping chiefs.

“Sometimes these smaller agencies go from a line officer up to a police chief in the matter of a day,” Herzog said. “This training is absolutely necessary.”

The content of the training would be decided by the police commission but the bill’s sponsor, State Senator Cliff Hite, said diversity training must be included.

“Diversity training was, by far, right at the top of the discussion and a point of necessity for the training process,” Hite said.

The legislation does allow chiefs to apply for an exemption to a portion of the training and provides options for chiefs who have medical issues that would prevent them from participating.

All new police chiefs sworn in on or after January 1, 2018 would be subject to this training if the bill becomes law.

They will have six months to take the course.

Because the bill was passed with an amendment, it is headed back to the Senate for a final vote.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s