Ruth (Hess) Hedderick Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Ruth Hedderick, 87, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her home in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Ruth was born on July 13, 1930 to John and Elizabeth (Bleil) Hess in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Erie Academy, class of 1948.

Ruth worked as a secretary for several school districts and businesses.

On August 8, 1953, she married the late Raymond A. Hedderick, who passed away January 17, 2010.

She was a member of the Church of Notre Dame. Ruth was also a member of the Garden Club of New Hamburg.

She liked bowling, golfing, reading, knitting and crocheting. Ruth enjoyed many good times with friends and family over the card table. She was an avid Penn State sports enthusiast.

Ruth was known to all as a proud mother and grandmother.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Robin (Simon) Kettering of Greenville; sons, Randy (Carla) Hedderick of Transfer and Todd (Sarah) Hedderick of Adamsville; two sisters, Lucille Lackovic of Erie and Mary Bowersox of Union City; brother, Donald Hess of Erie; seven grandchildren, Jessica (George) Fileas, Kevin Hedderick, Shawna Hedderick, Marissa Hedderick, Soren Hedderick, Brekken Hedderick and Randy Hedderick, Jr. and four great grandchildren, Chance Dawson, Nolan and Parker Hedderick and Aubree Medows.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Hess; mother, Elizabeth Hess; husband, Raymond A. Hedderick; sister, Betty Goodemote and brother, John Hess.

Friends may call Friday, September 15, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of Notre Dame with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen E.V., officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Interment will take place in St. Rose Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148, in memory of Ruth.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

