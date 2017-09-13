Sen. Brown wants Equifax execs who sold stock held accountable

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is part of a group now asking for a criminal investigation into the situation

Equifax

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – The Equifax data breach has put nearly half of the U.S. population’s personal information at risk. Now a local lawmaker says company executives need to be held responsible.

The breach happened six weeks ago but Equifax didn’t announce it until last week.

Executives sold company stock before the breach was made public. The stock tanked after the news.

“This company doesn’t mind dinging a student from Austintown or a homeowner in Poland, doesn’t mind dinging them on their credit rating if they miss one month’s payment,” he said. “These executives should be held accountable in a big way for what they’ve inflicted on the American public.”

Equifax said the executives didn’t know about the data breach when they sold their shares. They made almost $2 million on the sale.

