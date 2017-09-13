Shots fired puts Taft Elementary in Youngstown on lockdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Taft Elementary School in Youngstown was on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone fired shots near the school.

A couple told police that they were dropping their daughter off at school when someone came up to their car and asked to use their phone. They say they handed the phone over, but the person refused to give it back and then fired a gun.

Police are still trying to sort out exactly what happened.

Police say it happened off of the school’s property, and students were never in danger.