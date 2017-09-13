Storm Team 27: Chance for a shower Thursday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers with the risk for thunder will move through the region overnight. The chance for thunder will be possible through early morning. Patchy fog will be possible too. Temperatures will dip toward the upper 50’s by morning.

The risk for showers or a rumble of thunder early Thursday morning. The risk for showers will decrease through the day as temperatures climb toward 70. Better weather late week into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Partly cloudy. Temperatures falling through the 60’s.

YSU FOOTBALL SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Near 80°.

FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. Especially early day. (70%)

High: 70

Thursday night: Isolated shower early. Patchy fog. (30%)

Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 77

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 63