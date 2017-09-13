Students spread message of hope on Youngstown State’s campus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 41,000 people die by suicide each year

Youngstown State spreading awareness and hope on campus during Suicide Prevention Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is recognizing Suicide Prevention Week by spreading awareness on campus.

On Wednesday, students could write messages to encourage others. They will be put together and hung up on campus.

There was also a bake sale to raise money for the Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Rock was painted with suicide prevention messages and a toll-free number available for students needing to talk with someone.

Students also wrote messages of hope along the sidewalk for those who are depressed or having suicidal thoughts.

“What we’re trying to do is raise awareness of the signs, the ways to help other students here on campus,” said Maddie Stevens, president of Student Affairs Leadership Support. “We’re trying to pass out some resources to educate our student body on ways to approach their fellow students who might be suffering.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 41,000 people die by suicide each year. It’s the leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 24.

Suicide is the tenth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and second among young people in Ohio.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has numerous resources on its website, including signs to look for and risk factorstreatment and where to find support.

Several other organizations also have resources to help people contemplating suicide:

The Help Hotline Crisis Center has a 24/7 number to call if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts:

  • Mahoning County: 330-747-2696 or 2-1-1
  • Trumbull County: 330-393-1565 or 2-1-1
  • Columbiana County (East Palestine, Beloit, Sebring and western Columbiana County): 330-424-7767 or 1-800-427-3606

If you live in Mercer County, you can call the Crisis Intervention Hotline at 724-662-2227. In Lawrence County, the crisis intervention number is 724-652-9000.

