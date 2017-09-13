Suspect arrested after undercover investigation into heroin sales in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Monday after an undercover investigation into drug trafficking in Boardman.

The investigation began after an officer sent a text message from a fatal overdose victim’s phone.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Jermaine Beverly agreed to meet the officer at a location in Boardman. There, police said he sold the officer heroin.

Beverly was pulled over during a traffic stop after the sale. Police said Beverly had the phone that he used to communicate with undercover officers.

He was arrested, along with the back seat passenger — Alonzo Jamal Ezell — who had a warrant from Campbell Police.

The driver, Danasia Traylor, was cited for driving under suspension.

Beverly posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 24.

