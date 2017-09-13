Teen charged in beating, robbery of pizza delivery driver in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a teen in connection to the beating and robbery of a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver.

According to a police report, the driver was making a delivery Monday night in the 300 block of E. Florida Ave. when he was approached by a young woman who asked for the time. As the driver turned to look, he said the woman hit him at least ten times with what he believed to be a bar stool leg. As she was beating him, the driver said a man ran over and took a Domino’s Pizza heating box containing pizzas totaling $32.28.

The driver was finally able to get away and drove off. He told police that he saw the assailants coming from a house near where he was delivering the pizzas.

When officers went to the home that the driver indicated, he encountered a woman who told them that her son had friends over earlier that night and allowed them to search the house, the report stated. Officers found a Domino’s heating box and two empty pizza boxes in her teen son’s bedroom, according to the police report. Officers also found a bar stool leg and a Domino’s hat lying in the driveway. They also noted that one of the dining room chairs inside the house was missing a leg which matched the one found in the driveway, the report stated.

Officers arrested the teen on charges of aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

The pizza delivery driver had a large lump on the side of his forehead but refused medical treatment, the report stated.

Police continue to investigate.