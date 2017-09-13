Teenage Sharon murder suspect’s case set for trial

Christopher Dickson, Jr. is charged with homicide in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tony Kepple last month

By Published:
Christopher Dickson, Jr., Sharon shooting suspect.

SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager from Sharon was back in court Wednesday morning, accused of shooting and killing his teenage friend last month inside of a house in Sharon.

Sixteen-year-old Christopher Dickson, Jr. was wearing shackles and an orange jumpsuit with the words “Mercer County Prison” on the back. He is charged with homicide in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tony Kepple last month.

A preliminary hearing was held in the Mercer County courthouse for security reasons. Nearly a dozen Sheriff’s deputies present in and outside the courtroom.

Dickson waived his right to a hearing, and his case was held for trial. He will return to court in November.

At this point, he’s still being charged as an adult.

WKBN has been following this story and will have more updates on the investigation on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s