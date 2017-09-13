Teenage Sharon murder suspect’s case set for trial

Related Coverage Police: Sharon HS student shot and killed by his teen friend

SHARON, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager from Sharon was back in court Wednesday morning, accused of shooting and killing his teenage friend last month inside of a house in Sharon.

Sixteen-year-old Christopher Dickson, Jr. was wearing shackles and an orange jumpsuit with the words “Mercer County Prison” on the back. He is charged with homicide in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tony Kepple last month.

A preliminary hearing was held in the Mercer County courthouse for security reasons. Nearly a dozen Sheriff’s deputies present in and outside the courtroom.

Dickson waived his right to a hearing, and his case was held for trial. He will return to court in November.

At this point, he’s still being charged as an adult.

