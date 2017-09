WHEELING, West Virginia (WKBN) – A Youngstown man admitted to trafficking heroin and cocaine in court.

Daryl “Malik” Walter Hall, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base. The crime occurred between August 2016 to April 2017 in Hancock County, according to prosecutors.

Hall faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.