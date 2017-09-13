Youngstown police charge man in dog shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing firearm charges after police said he shot a dog, firing a gun several times within the city limits.

According to a police report, police were called about 4 p.m. Tuesday to 700 block of Early Rd. on complaints of a dog being shot.

When officers arrived, they encountered the dog owner who said that William Slanina, 62, fired a gun several times at their dog, hitting it in the shoulder area.

Slanina told police that he was walking his two dogs, a Yorkie and Bichon, in a field that he owns when the dog charged him.

Slanina said he fired the guns approximately four times and the dog was struck while in the field. However, witnesses told police that the dog was shot in the street where people and children were nearby.

Slanina was issued a citation for discharging a firearm within city limits. He also turned his gun over to police.

Police found a blood trail starting at the walkway and leading up to the house. No shell casings were found, the report stated.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.