NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior running back Peyton Remish returns after rushing 33 times for 277 yards and catching seven passes for 120 yards and eight total touchdowns in 2016. He also had three interceptions on defense.

Name: Peyton Remish

Position: Running Back

Grade: Senior

School: South Range Raiders

