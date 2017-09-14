Akron police say Youngstown man was dealing drugs at McDonald’s

The 65-year-old Youngstown man is just one out of 20 calls Akron police have gotten for drugs at that location

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Wednesday night at a McDonald’s across from Interstate 76 in Akron.

Police arrested 65-year-old James Naples and 44-year-old Torrey Harris, who is from Columbus.

Akron police got a call about a suspicious car in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on E. Market Street.

When police arrived, they said the men were dealing drugs.

Officers found a large amount of fentanyl, along with $5,000.

Just since June, there have been 20 calls for suspected drug dealing and overdoses in the bathroom of that McDonald’s.

