Austintown trustees and county commissioners wage battle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners and Austintown Trustees have waged a battle with each other, but it’s all for a good cause.

Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti pinned pink carnations on fellow commissioners Dave Ditzler and Anthony Traficanti Thursday during their meeting, and “volunteered” them to take part in a campaign next month to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The Wear Pink campaign begins next month and both the trustees and commissioners will raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

“The trustees in Austintown have challenged my guys to a financial “who’s gonna make the most money?” They say whoever wins will wear the pink hat, but whoever loses will wear pink tutus,” Righetti said.

The challenge will run throughout the month of October, which is national Breast Cancer Awareness Month.