Bradley Anthony Chill Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Bradley Anthony Chill, 67, of Maryland Avenue, died on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at his home in New Castle.

He was born on August 1, 1950 in New Castle, the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Perrotta) Chill.

He was married to Christine J. (Clarke) Chill on July 29, 1989, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Chill was a residential program director for LCARC retiring after 37 years.

He was a 1972 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was an avid Notre Dame and Pittsburgh sports fan.

Brad dedicated his life to helping others and especially loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by five children, Justin M. Bishop and wife, Lisa of Atlanta, Georgia, Aly G. Smith and husband, Bryan of Pittsburgh, Sarah P. Chill and husband, Chris Anderson of Boardman, Ohio, Thomas A. Chill of New Castle and Brad C. Chill of Brookfield, Connecticut; one sister, Diane Studdard and husband, Bill of Ridgeland, Mississippi and five grandchildren, Matthew Cepro, Ella Bishop, Vienna Bishop, Maxwell Smith and Jordan Smith.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church. Father Frank Almade of St. Joseph Church and Deacon Paul Milligan will be officiating.

Burial will be held in Parkside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Chill family at www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

