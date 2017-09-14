Indians activate All-Star Andrew Miller from disabled list

Miller hasn't pitched since Aug. 21 with tendinitis in his right knee.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller throws a pitch at the Indians baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. The left-hander, who makes his living fooling hitters and whose ability to pitch extended innings in October carried Cleveland to within one victory of a World Series title last season, will leave spring training March 2017 to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians have activated top reliever Andrew Miller, who has been on the disabled list during Cleveland’s AL record winning streak.

Miller hasn’t pitched since Aug. 21, when he pulled himself from an appearance in Boston and went on the DL for the second time with tendinitis in his right knee. The Indians started their winning streak on Aug. 23 and have won 21 straight – the second-longest streak since 1900.

The All-Star left-hander could pitch as early as Thursday night’s game against Kansas City. The Indians want to ease him back before building up his workload in preparation of the playoffs.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona rode Miller in last year’s postseason, using him for multiple innings as the Indians won their first pennant since 1997.

Miller figures to again have a major role this year as the Indians try to get back to the World Series after losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

