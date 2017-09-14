‘It’s heartbreaking:’ 2-year-old Sharon boy honored with vigil

Annakin Gammon went missing Sunday and later died at the hospital after being found in a pool in Masury

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon residents honored the life of a two-year-old boy who died this past weekend in Masury. 

Annakin Gammon of Sharon went missing Sunday afternoon and was found in a swimming pool after a lengthy search. However, he died later at the hospital — the coroner ruling his death a drowning.

Thursday evening, more than 100 people showed up for a vigil in Annakin’s memory.

“For it to happen in a little community like this, it’s heartbreaking,” said Amanda Allan, vigil organizer.

Annakin was found nine blocks from his home in Sharon. Police, EMS, fire and community members all took part in the search.

Prayers, candles and balloons were all put forth Thursday for Annakin.

“It’s heartfelt. It’s touching,” Allan said. “You never knew what a community could do and how a community could come together until a tragic loss like this.”

The community says the memory of Annikin will never be forgotten. And right now, they simply want to be a support system for the family.

“That’s what they need right now,” said Christina Evans, co-organizer. “I want to thank the community for being here and for being a part for the family.”

Annakin Gammon vigil

.

