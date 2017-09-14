Lloyd W. Willis, Jr. Obituary

NEW GARDEN, Ohio – Lloyd W. Willis, Jr., age 72, of New Garden, died at 9:56 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at his home.

He was born November 13, 1944, in Winona, the son of late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis, Sr.

Lloyd retired in 2007 from Carriage Hill Foods as a machine operator for 20 years and was previously employed at E.W. Bliss as a machinist for ten years.

He was a member of the Greenford Christian Church, a life-member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie #2216, enjoyed hunting and gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Delawder) Willis, whom he married November 21, 1964; a daughter, Laura (Chuck) Batson of Homeworth; three sons, Wayne (Tara) Willis of Lisbon, Chuck (Melissa) Willis of Salineville and Ron (Karla) Willis of Salem; two sisters, Sally (Basil) Caddell of Winona and Dar Willis of Hanoverton; two brothers, Donald (Janice) Willis of Massillon and Glenn (Connie) Willis of Salem; a brother-in-law, James Saling; a sister-in-law, Shirley Willis and ten grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Kenny Willis and a sister, Nancy Saling.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2017, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Rhodes, Jr. officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.