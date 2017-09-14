Lowellville Rockets working to turn program around in 2017

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been awhile since the Lowellville Rockets have had a winning team. In fact, the Rockets haven’t had a winning season since 2013. This year the Rockets are looking to change that trend.

Friday night the Rockets host the Mineral Rams, the last team they won a home game against back on October 31, 2014, eleven games ago. But more importantly, they are looking to improve on their outstanding 2-1 start to the season.

“Our goal is to have a home playoff game here. In order to do that you have to stack as many wins as you can, so we want to stack a win up with last week and just keep rolling,” Rockets head coach Doug Velasquez remarked.

It won’t be easy for the Rockets as they face a much improved Rams team under first-year head coach Steve Wylie. The Rams are also off to a fast start as they enter the game with an equally impressive 2-1 record in the first league game for both in the new Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

The Rockets enter this Friday coming off a hard-fought 12-6 victory over Wellsville at hostile Nicholson Stadium last week. That win was not only important record wise, but may have provided the Rocket team a lot of confidence heading into league play.

“Wellsville is a tough team, and playing down there is tough,” Velasquez admitted. “We knew we had to get out ahead early and we did. It was a dogfight after the half.”

“We needed to win one of those games. We needed a game like that where we had to really reach down deep and really pull one out. So in terms of building a program, that win will go a long way,” Velasquez stated.

“It was incredible. The atmosphere was awesome. After the game, everybody was screaming and yelling,” Rockets sophomore running back/linebacker Vinnie Kacir remarked.

“That was a huge win,” Rockets senior wing back Dylan Sallaz stated. “Last year we got destroyed by them and we heard a lot of talking around school about us being bad and this and that. But we went out and played our game and came out with a win.”

“The kids were thrilled, but you know what I think they are doing is starting to build confidence. Before, something bad would happen and they would hang their head. They would expect something bad to happen again. Last Friday we kept battling and when something bad happened we just kept going,” Velasquez added.

Although the season is still early, the Rockets have turned things around from a discouraging 0-9 season in 2016 in which they only lost one game by less than 20-points. The early success is directly related to the commitment of both the players and the coaches.

“More time with the kids, number one,” Velasquez explained the difference. “Our kids have bought in. They committed themselves to the weight room right after last season. They believe in each other and they believe in us. They have been working hard.”

Velasquez admitted that they are much more consistent this year in their offensive and defensive schemes and sets, “I don’t know if we were in our base defense ten or fifteen times last year. We were trying to make thing happen last year. This year we’re in our base defense, really playing with some power.”

“Offensive we are totally different. Last year we were an I team, and this year we are in the pistol with two wings and a back behind. Running a jet and allowing our quarterback to see the field a little bit better from the pistol. So we are quite a bit different.”

“Everybody knows what they’re doing this year. We all got a year under our belt. Everybody knows how to do their job well,” Kacir said.

“This year we’re a lot more up tempo,” Sallaz remarked. “When we get in bad situations we keep our heads up and move forward. That’s what has led to our success this year.”

Velasquez explained that the Rockets have benefited by only losing four seniors from last year while adding seven or eight freshmen this year. So they are playing with mainly the same players.

“It’s just nice to get back into winning again,” Kacir said. “It was just rough last year. No one was believing in us and now we have turned that around and everybody is backing us now.”

As far as the remainder of the season, Sallaz explained that they are taking it one game at a time, “We have to look at it one week at a time, and we will be fine.”

If the Rockets can continue to grow in confidence and momentum, this year could be a special one in Lowellville. A home playoff game would make it a season to remember.