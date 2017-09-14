McDonald’s Sock Run in Youngstown to also benefit Hurricane Irma victims

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Federal Plaza in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Annual Sock Run for Ronald McDonald House kicks on Sunday with some favorites, along with a new benefit.

The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Federal Plaza in downtown Youngstown. In previous years, it had been held at noon, but this year, the event starts earlier.

The kids run is at 11 a.m., followed by a magic show with Ronald McDonald himself and OH WOW’s “Silly Science Sunday.”

This year, event organizers are also doing something a little different.

“We will take the first $10 from each race registration and donate it to the survivors of Hurricane Irma,” said Race Director Dan Shields. “We felt that this would be an excellent place for us to try to help.”

As always, proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mahoning Valley & Western PA. Its mission is to help children by assisting with funding to health/educational programs.

Last year, more than 4,000 people were downtown for the event, and 500 actually ran the race.

Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and can also be done online at www.mcdssockrun.org.

The race packet includes the socks that you’re encouraged to wear in the race and also a WKBN bag. WKBN 27 First News is sponsoring this year’s race.

