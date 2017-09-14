Midwest Hyperloop project selected as one of 10 to move forward

The Midwest Connect project could connect people and goods between Columbus and Pittsburgh within 18 minutes

WCMH staff Published:
People look at a model of a test sled after a test of a Hyperloop One propulsion system, Wednesday, May 11, 2016, in North Las Vegas, Nev. The startup company opened its test site outside of Las Vegas for the first public demonstration of technology for a super-speed, tube based transportation system.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said Thursday that its proposal to connect Columbus and Pittsburgh via high-speed transportation was selected today as one of 10 projects that will move forward in the process of making the Midwest Connect Hyperloop a reality.

The MORPC says it was one of 2,600 registrations selected from more than 100 countries.

The Midwest Connect project could connect people and goods between Columbus and Chicago within 29 minutes and 18 minutes between Columbus and Pittsburgh.

Other winning routes include:

  • US Dallas-Laredo-Houston (Texas)
  • US Cheyenne-Denver-Pueblo (Colorado)
  • US Miami-Orlando (Florida)
  • India Bengaluru-Chennai
  • India Mumbai-Chennai
  • UK Edinburgh-London
  • UK Glasgow-Liverpool
  • Mexico Mexico City-Guadalajara
  • Canada Toronto-Montreal

