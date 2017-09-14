Ohio school report cards released — see how your district fared

Related Coverage Local schools brace for new state report cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for 2017.

Last year, school districts stopped receiving an overall letter grade score. Instead, they were judged on 10 different measures, categorized in six components for the 2015-2016 school year.

There are no new measures on the 2016-2017 report cards. Districts and schools are graded on Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, K-3 Literacy and Prepared for Success.

Districts and schools receive an A-F grade on each of the six components and most of the individual measures.

The tests have changed for three straight years, and districts are now being judged on how they prepare students for success. The state legislature raised every indicator to 80-percent to get a passing grade.

WKBN talked to Jackson-Milton School District last week which said it’s important to understand the big picture, rather than just the letter grade.

“We are more than just a one-day test. We provide life-long learning experiences, and we really educate children to prepare them for college and the workforce,” said Kim Davis, director of teaching and learning.

To search for your school district’s grades, go to www.reportcard.education.ohio.gov.

