Police: Cleveland teen badly hurt after father makes him fight bully

Cleveland police say the father drove his 16-year-old son to a street corner last week and ordered him to fight a high school classmate who had bullied him

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a teenage boy in Ohio was hospitalized in intensive care after his father forced him to fight a bully.

A police report says the teen landed on his head after the other teen picked him up and threw him onto a sidewalk. The report says a doctor who first treated the teen said he had brain bleeding.

Court records don’t say whether the boy is still in the hospital.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the boy’s father, 35-year-old Carlos Conner, on a felony child endangering charge. Police and court records do not say whether he has an attorney.

