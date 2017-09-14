Police: Hermitage bank robber strikes New Castle

Related Coverage Hermitage police ask public for help identifying bank robbery suspect

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in New Castle are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is involved in five robberies in the tri-county area.

Two of the robberies happened in New Castle on August 31 and September 4.

The man also robbed a PNC Bank in Hermitage on September 5, police said.

If you know who this man is or have information on the robberies, contact the New Castle City Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit at 724-656-3588.

Pennsylvania robbery suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery