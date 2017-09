YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested one person who could be facing drug charges on Youngstown’s south side Thursday evening.

Four police cruisers were at a boarded up home on Judson Avenue near Elbertus Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police said they found guns and drugs inside a car.

Officers originally responded to the area on a report from a neighbor who thought someone was stealing copper piping and other things from the vacant house.